Lash Extension Clients

Must have 40% of your lashes from the previous set to be considered a fill. Anything less is considered a full set, and a full set price will be changed.





Deposits / Cancellation / Late

A deposit is required and will be going towards your total of service fee, and is non-refundable.





I ask that you cancel or reschedule your appointment within 24 hours prior to your booked appointment and will be free of charge. Less than 24 hours after your appointment will be charged a late cancellation fee of 50% of the service you were scheduled for.





Please arrive 5 minutes early for your appointment. If you are late by 10 minutes, there will be a late fee charge. If you are going to be late for more than 10 minutes, your appointment will be canceled and the deposit will be forfeited. Please message me in advance if you are going to be late.





No - Show / No - Call

You will be considered a no-show if you miss your scheduled appointment without providing prior notice or arriving excessively late beyond the grace period. Your deposit will be forfeited.





Refunds

If you have any concerns with a service you received, please contact me within 48 hours.

No refunds. No exceptions. Product and time are used that can't be given back.

If youhave an allergy reaction to a service I provided, a removal will be offered free of charge.





Age

18+ years of age. I will do a service for 16 or 17 years of age with signed parental consent.